V Rising Tops the Steam Charts Again as 3 Games Debut in the Top 10

V Rising has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 21, 2022, which ended May 29, 2022. The Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline dropped one spot to sixth place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, while Valve Index VR Kit is down one spot to seventh place.

Three new games debuted in the top 10 this week. My Time at Sandrock entered the charts in fifth place, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ - VIP Edition debuted in eighth place, and Sniper Elite 5 shot its way into 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

V Rising Steam Deck Elden Ring FIFA 22 My Time at Sandrock - NEW V Rising - Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline Valve Index VR Kit Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ - VIP Edition - NEW No Man's Sky Sniper Elite 5 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

