PlayStation Plans to Release Around Half of Its Games on PC and Mobile by 2025 - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan speaking during a Sony business briefing discussed the expansion of PlayStation Studios to PC and mobile platforms as a way for PlayStation to see significant growth.

A slideshow from the Sony business briefing suggests PlayStation plans to release half of its games on PC and mobile by fiscal year 2025. The slideshow also reveals games will no longer be released on PS4 by the same fiscal year.

"PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market," said Ryan via VideoGamesChronicle.

"By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere.

"I think if we do this right, if we execute with intelligence and we execute with excellence, the opportunities for significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games, is exponentially a large one.

"I would say for example, if we are successful in making a portion of the 12 live service games that we have in development in PlayStation Studios… if only a portion of those enjoy critical and commercial success, then the impact of that over time will be completely transformational to our business structure."

Ryan in the same briefing revealed PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 major first-party and third-party titles at launch and PlayStation will release two unannounced live service games in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. The company also plans to release 12 by the end of fiscal year 2025. This includes three this year, three in 2023, four in 2024, and two in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles