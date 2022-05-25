Electronics Company TCL Expects PS5 Pro and New Xbox Series to Launch in 2023 or 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 758 Views
Chinese electronics company TCL Technology in a news conference attended by Polish site ppe.pl stated it expects to see a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new more powerful Xbox Series console to launch in 2023 or 2024.
The previous generation saw the release of a mid-generation upgrade with the release of the PlayStation 4 Pro in November 2016 and the Xbox One X in November 2017. This would be three years and four years, respectively, after the initial release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
A PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series console launch in 2023 or 2024 would be the same amount of time after the release of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.
TCL labeled the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro as "Gen 8.5" and the PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series as "Gen 9.5."
The PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series consoles are expected to run games in 60 to 120 frames per second at a resolution of 2160p and allow for up to 8K resolution. The consoles are also expected to have an equivalent GPU of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.
Right now Sony and Microsoft have yet to be able to meet demand of the PS5 and Xbox Series X as the chip shortages are limiting the amount of consoles that can be produced.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger previously stated the chip shortages are likely to continue into 2024.
"That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," said Gelsinger at the time.
Fuck off, we barely have os5 stock and they want a new version already
It should help alleviate stock issues... Then they can dual source chips from multiple fabs.
A Playstation 5 Pro or Xbox Series X Pro would have chips built at TSMC 5nm, which would increase market supply... As they will continue to source TSMC 7nm chips for current devices at the same time.
Plus, by the time 2024 rolls around allot of the supply issues should start to be resolved on the manufacturing side as many fabs that were planned in 2019 start to come online.
Kind of seems weird for them to try this when they still aren't able to meet demand for the basic models.
Did you check the date? 2023/2024
It doesn't look like the conductor shortages will be over by then, and I'm unsure if they will meet the demand by then at the current pace.
PS4 was a bit underpowered at launch, but PS5 was actually quite powerful I thought. I don't see a mid-gen upgrade, also because Sony and Microsoft have two different models already released right from the start.
Way too soon, people hardly have the first models. Slim models make more sense and would require less resources to manufacture.
I don't think we will get a pro, I am predicting a slim version. These consoles are powerful enough for quite a while. Even tough the ps5 struggles to have 4k 60fps.