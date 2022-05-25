Electronics Company TCL Expects PS5 Pro and New Xbox Series to Launch in 2023 or 2024 - News

/ 758 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Chinese electronics company TCL Technology in a news conference attended by Polish site ppe.pl stated it expects to see a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new more powerful Xbox Series console to launch in 2023 or 2024.

The previous generation saw the release of a mid-generation upgrade with the release of the PlayStation 4 Pro in November 2016 and the Xbox One X in November 2017. This would be three years and four years, respectively, after the initial release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series console launch in 2023 or 2024 would be the same amount of time after the release of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

TCL labeled the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro as "Gen 8.5" and the PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series as "Gen 9.5."

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.



Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022

The PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series consoles are expected to run games in 60 to 120 frames per second at a resolution of 2160p and allow for up to 8K resolution. The consoles are also expected to have an equivalent GPU of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.

Right now Sony and Microsoft have yet to be able to meet demand of the PS5 and Xbox Series X as the chip shortages are limiting the amount of consoles that can be produced.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger previously stated the chip shortages are likely to continue into 2024.

"That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," said Gelsinger at the time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles