Intel CEO: Semiconductor Shortages to Continue until 2024 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger an interview last year said he expects the semiconductor supply shortages to continue until 2023. However, in a new interview with CNBC Gelsinger says shortages are likely to continue into 2024.

The shortages lasting longer than originally expected are due to the limited availability of manufacturing tools.

"That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," said Gelsinger.

Intel is investing heavily to build new semiconductor factories in the US and Europe. However, it takes time to build these factories.

"We’ve really invested in those equipment relationships, but that will be tempering the build-out of capacity for us and everybody else, but we believe we’re positioned better than the rest of the industry," Gelsinger said.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

