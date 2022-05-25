Sony Confirms Users Have to Pay Back PS Plus Discounts to Upgrade to Higher Tiers [Update: Error Has Been Fixed] - News

Update:

The Ask PlayStation Twitter account, which is the official PlayStation Support account for English, Spanish, and Portuguese for the Americas, has tweeted out it was an error that people were getting charged a higher amount for those who purchased a PlayStation Plus subscription at a discounted price.

"Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience," reads the tweet.

Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) May 25, 2022

Original post:

It was reported yesterday that users who purchased PlayStation Plus at a discount who want to upgrade to one of the two higher tiers - Extra or Premium - were charged a higher upgrade fee to make up the difference for the discount.

PlayStation's Hong Kong support in an email sent to a user that was reported by ResetEra and translate by VideoGamesChronicle confirms the report is accurate and that users have to pay back the difference in order to upgrade.

Read the translated email from PlayStation's Hong Kong support below:

Thank you for contacting PlayStation Support and checking the price of your PlayStation Plus membership subscription.

Since you purchased PlayStation Plus at a discounted price at the time of membership, there are two PlayStation Plus memberships that cannot enjoy other discounts:

1. PlayStation Plus membership bought with a discount.

2. PlayStation Plus membership redeemed with redemption code.

Therefore, if you need to upgrade to Level 2 or 3 Premium membership, you will need to make up the difference between the previous discounted price and the normal price.

For example, a PlayStation Plus membership is HK$308 for one year and the discounted price is HK$187.6. The difference is $120.4, divided by the number of months remaining.

Please rest assured that the system will automatically calculate the difference that needs to be repaid if you need to upgrade. Of course, you can also upgrade or downgrade your membership according to your preference.

If you do not upgrade, your current PlayStation Plus membership will not be affected. Please be assured that game offers, free monthly game subscriptions and access to 100G of online storage will remain unchanged.

It has also been reported that users who stacked their PlayStation Plus subscription will have to pay the upgrade fee for the entire duration of their subscription, which could potentially run for multiple years.

An FAQ on the PlayStation Plus page confirms that in order upgrade you will be charged a pro-rated amount on the remaining time on the existing membership.

"When the new PlayStation Plus membership plans launch, you will be able to upgrade to a plan with more features and benefits," reads the FAQ. "When you upgrade you will be charged a pro-rated fee to level up the remaining time on your existing membership to the desired level.

"For example, if you purchased a 12-month membership five months ago and have seven months left, you will need to pay a pro-rated upgrade fee to upgrade your remaining seven months to the desired plan level. Then on your next payment date, you will be charged for the standard price of the membership plan level that you upgraded to at your current payment frequency."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

