Report: If You Got PS Plus at a Discount You'll be Charged a Higher Upgrade Fee

The brand new PlayStation Plus, with its three tiers, has officially launched in Asia, minus Japan, and there are reports coming out from users in Asia that those who purchased PlayStation Plus at a discount who want to upgrade to one of the two higher tiers - Extra or Premium - were charged a higher upgrade fee to make up the difference for the discount.

It is also reported that anyone who has stacked their PlayStation Plus subscription will have to pay the upgrade fee for the entire duration of their subscription.

The new PlayStation Plus is available now in Asia and will launch in in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

