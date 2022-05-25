Activision Blizzard Staff Form Anti-Discrimination Committee - News

A new anti-discrimination committee has been formed by 12 Activision Blizzard employees with a goal to combat sex and gender discrimination at the gaming giant, according a report from The Washington Post.

The committee says more action is needed at the publisher even with a settlement of a September 2021 sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and the appointment of Kristen Hines as Activision Blizzard's Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

"My hope in joining the committee is that we don’t let the fervor die down until there is meaningful, long-lasting change," said senior motion graphic designer Blizzard Emily Knief.

"At the end of the day, I would like to go into work and not have to think about anything but my work. But based on everything that has been happening, even well before it broke through the headlines, it has been taking up a sizable portion of my day, having to think about the inaction of leadership."

Activision Blizzard spokesperson Jessica Taylor in a response to the formation of the committee said, "We appreciate that these employees want to join with us to further build a better Activision Blizzard and continue the progress we have already made. We have, for example, already upgraded our lactation facilities, waived arbitration, hired new DEI and EEO leaders, and collaborated with employees to make our policies and processes more Trans inclusive, just to name a few issues the letter raises."

The committee has a list of demands submitted on Tuesday to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, Diversity Officer Kristen Hines and Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Hodges.

The demands include giving workers the option to meet with the equal employment opportunity coordinator on diversity and inclusion initiatives, ending undocumented chats with human resources, restricting retaliation against employees, and allowing independent investigations around discrimination claims. Other demands include private lactation rooms as previously "breastmilk was being stolen" as the fridges they were kept in were not secure.

