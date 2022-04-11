Activision Blizzard Appoints Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 36 minutes ago / 158 Views
Activision Blizzard announced it has appointed
Hines previously led the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity practice and was part of the company's global leadership team for the CEO Transformation practice.
Her new role will see her work to strengthen the "programs and policies that foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment." She will also work with Activision Blizzard's gaming teams to make sure diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in its games.
"I’m excited to join a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress on the ambitious goals it has set for itself. In an industry with historical underrepresentation, I’m looking forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a workplace that values transparency, equity, and inclusivity,” said
"Gaming has amazing potential to connect communities around the world and showcase heroes from all backgrounds. I am looking forward to playing a part in expanding the landscape of talent who brings these compelling experiences to a broad base of players."
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick added, "Activision Blizzard has ambitious goals to become the most welcoming and inclusive company in the gaming industry. We have already made significant progress ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are excited to have Kristen join our leadership team to help drive even greater improvement.
"Kristen’s success leading complex transformation with measurable results makes her the right person to ensure we deliver on our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and build a model workplace aligned with our values."
Joy... more hiring based 100% on skin color instead of skill... as if Acti Blizz couldnt get any worse!
Are you assuming this persons skill... based on their skin color?
You know exactly how the interview process will go, dont even try to virtue signal with this. A colored person will walk in and then the hiring manager will go "oh! I see you aren't white! You're Hired, congrats!"
"Hines joins Activision Blizzard from Accenture where she most recently led the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity practice, and sat on the firm’s global leadership team for the CEO Transformation practice. In that role, she helped organizations establish and strengthen their own DEI strategies and capabilities, ensuring success through integration with the business, data-driven accountability and continuous feedback loops between leaders and employees. She brings over two decades of experience across a variety of clients and industries, and has focused on large-scale enterprise and culture transformation, talent strategies, and mergers and acquisitions for clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia."
I know it's not in the article but maybe try to actually look up a persons previous skills/career history before commenting on their abilities which you funnily enough made solely based on her skin colour.
Maybe try and read what I actually wrote? Instead of jumping to conclusions? I know its hard but still... Im not commenting on this womens position, im commneting on what her role will result in. A whole office filled with incompetant people who should not have passed the hiring process because skill was not taken into account, only skin color. They dont want skill, they want diversity thats it. What happens when a very very skilled white person applies to a job? They will get denied because they aren't a POC.
Yeah, it still doesn't make sense.
Even in that scenario you are commenting on her position by implying she will do a bad job and hire based solely on skin colour, despite her previously very successful history in companies, you are in effect questioning her ability to do her job in both a way which promotes inclusivity and strengthens Activision as a company.
You're just mad a black lady was hired.