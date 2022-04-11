Activision Blizzard Appoints Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer - News

Activision Blizzard announced it has appointed Kristen Hines as its new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, a role that will start on Monday, April 25. Hines will report to the Chief People Officer Julie Hodges and be part of the company's senior leadership.

Hines previously led the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity practice and was part of the company's global leadership team for the CEO Transformation practice.

Her new role will see her work to strengthen the "programs and policies that foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment." She will also work with Activision Blizzard's gaming teams to make sure diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in its games.

"I’m excited to join a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress on the ambitious goals it has set for itself. In an industry with historical underrepresentation, I’m looking forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a workplace that values transparency, equity, and inclusivity,” said Hines .

"Gaming has amazing potential to connect communities around the world and showcase heroes from all backgrounds. I am looking forward to playing a part in expanding the landscape of talent who brings these compelling experiences to a broad base of players."

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick added, "Activision Blizzard has ambitious goals to become the most welcoming and inclusive company in the gaming industry. We have already made significant progress ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are excited to have Kristen join our leadership team to help drive even greater improvement.

"Kristen’s success leading complex transformation with measurable results makes her the right person to ensure we deliver on our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and build a model workplace aligned with our values."

