Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Headed to Switch

posted 34 minutes ago

Developer Rabbit & Bear Studios announced the strategy RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, will be launching for the Nintendo Switch in 2023 when it releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"That's right! Given recent speculation over the Nintendo Switch and potential next generation Nintendo iterations, we wanted to play it safe and investigate what options we had before fully committing to a Nintendo Switch version," reads an update on the game's Kickstarter page.

"But now the wait is over and we're delighted to confirm that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be landing on Nintendo Switch!"

View a trailer of the game below:

