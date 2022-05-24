Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Launches June 3 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Ludomotion announced the roguelite RPG, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 3 for $24.99. It will be discounted by 10 percent for a limited time after launch.

This is one week after it launches on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 27.

View the Xbox launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the gam:

Procedural Roguelite RPG in a Vast World

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy creates a vast, rich fantasy world for you to discover. It has a cool twist on permadeath: your character may die, but the world might persist. The game is an ambitious, procedural action RPG without grind, XP, or gold. Instead the story is all about your choices and their consequences as history unfolds.

As the titular Wayfarer you take on the quest to destroy the Staff of Yendor, for which you’ll have to traverse your world. Along the way you’ll meet tribes, encounter magical creatures and explore ancient ruins to discover mythical weapons and historic items.

When You Die…

The game is challenging and you will die often. You may make a wrong choice, take on one too many creatures, or forget to stock up on food before traveling a desert. Whatever the reason, when your character dies, they’re gone. No autosaving or quickloading.

However, you can choose to continue your adventures with a new character in the same world, a few years later. Your new character will witness the result of the choices your previous adventurer made. You can leave items in a safe spot, ready for your next Wayfarer to pick up and use.

The World Ends

You can try to fulfill your quest to destroy the Staff of Yendor with consecutive Wayfarers in the same world. However, when you die during your final mission, your world ends. Permanently.

So, make sure you are prepared well and know everything there is to know about the last and most dangerous part of your adventure.

When you fail, that world vanishes. The only thing left to do is to generate a whole new world with its own history, and begin the quest anew.

Key Features:

Radical Content Generation – Ludomotion’s radical approach to content generation creates many layers of unique content, every time a new world is generated.

– Ludomotion’s radical approach to content generation creates many layers of unique content, every time a new world is generated. Generative Storytelling – Though every Wayfarer’s ultimate goal may be similar, every hero will have their own world, story, and encounters.

– Though every Wayfarer’s ultimate goal may be similar, every hero will have their own world, story, and encounters. Systemic Depth – The game features many systems and you will discover something new every time you play, even after hundreds of hours of gameplay.

– The game features many systems and you will discover something new every time you play, even after hundreds of hours of gameplay. Legacy System – Actions of your past heroes impact the fortunes of those that follow in their footsteps. Use your legacy wisely to give your successive adventurers greater hopes of completing their quest.

– Actions of your past heroes impact the fortunes of those that follow in their footsteps. Use your legacy wisely to give your successive adventurers greater hopes of completing their quest. Permadeath in a Persistent World – When your hero dies, they stay dead. But you can choose to return to the same world with a new Wayfarer. Or, if you prefer, begin a new adventure in a completely unexplored world.

– When your hero dies, they stay dead. But you can choose to return to the same world with a new Wayfarer. Or, if you prefer, begin a new adventure in a completely unexplored world. Unique Presentation – The worlds in Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy are presented in a unique and beautiful art style, beyond what is conventionally expected from a generative game. A stylish lighting system sets the mood and adapts to the time of day and local weather conditions.

– The worlds in Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy are presented in a unique and beautiful art style, beyond what is conventionally expected from a generative game. A stylish lighting system sets the mood and adapts to the time of day and local weather conditions. Orchestral Adaptive Soundtrack – Your adventure is accompanied by an orchestral, original soundtrack which reacts to the action and decisions you make as a player.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles