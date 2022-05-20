Classic PlayStation Game Syphon Filter Getting Trophy Support on New PS Plus - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is getting to for the relaunch of PlayStation Plus, which is set to be made available in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. It will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Days Gone developer Sony Bend via Twitter revealed that the PlayStation Classic title Syphon Filter will be getting Trophies when it launches on the new PlayStation Plus.

Confirmed Trophies for Syphon Filter include one called "An Explosive Start" and the ability to earn a Platinum Trophy.

And yes, you can earn the Platinum too. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCeE2diz99 — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles