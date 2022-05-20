By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Classic PlayStation Game Syphon Filter Getting Trophy Support on New PS Plus

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 196 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment is getting to for the relaunch of PlayStation Plus, which is set to be made available in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. It will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Days Gone developer Sony Bend via Twitter revealed that the PlayStation Classic title Syphon Filter will be getting Trophies when it launches on the new PlayStation Plus.

Confirmed Trophies for Syphon Filter include one called "An Explosive Start" and the ability to earn a Platinum Trophy.

3 Comments
Signalstar (43 minutes ago)

This series has been begging for a new console entry since the PS3 day.s...

BraLoD (46 minutes ago)

If my PS3 digital copy of LoD get trophy support for free on PS4/PS5 this will be massive.
Having a LoD platinum will be amazing.

DonFerrari (54 minutes ago)

That is certainly an incentive for me to replay it.

