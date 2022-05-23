Testers at Activision's Raven Software Forms First Major Union in the US Video Game Industry - News

Quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzards' Raven Software voted today to form the first major union in the US video game industry, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Schreier says there were 19 votes in favor of forming the union, called Game Workers Alliance, and three votes against it.

The union is now recognized by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and will now negotiate a contract with Activision Blizzard, who has been fighting against the formation of the union.

The NLRB previously told Activision Blizzard the quality assurance testers at Raven Software had enough of a bargaining unit to form its own union.

