Borderlands 3 is Free on the Epic Games Store Until May 26 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Epic Games has revealed Borderlands 3 is available for free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm BST. This is part of the Epic Games Store weekly free game.

A second free game on the Epic Games Store for the next week will be revealed later today.

Here is an overview of the game:

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

