Gloomhaven Headed to Consoles in 2023

Asmodee Digital and Saber Interactive announced the tactical RPG, Gloomhaven, will launch for consoles in 2023.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in Early Access in July 2019 and fully released in October 2021.

"We’re excited to bring Gloomhaven to new players around the world with Saber Interactive," said Asmodee Digital CEO Pierre Ortolan. "Partnerships like this are one of the great advantages we have available to us now as part of Embracer Group, and we look forward to tapping into even more opportunities to deliver for our fans in the future."

Saber Interactive CEO and co-founder, and Embracer board member Matthew Karch added, "Our partnership on Gloomhaven embodies the very reason we brought Asmodee into the Embracer family. Games are truly a transmedia experience, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world’s best board game makers to bring their IP to consoles. This is the first of many announcements of its kind to come."

View the console announcement trailer below:

