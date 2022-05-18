Deathloop Voice Actor Teases New Game - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Deathloop voice actor Jason Kelley, who voiced protagonist Colt, via Twitter revealed he is doing voice work for a new game.

Kelley didn't reveal what game he was working on, but he was asked if it was Deathloop DLC and said it wasn't DLC and that it was a new title. He couldn't say more than that as he is under NDA.

Deathloop was developed by Arkane Studios and released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in September 2021. It is likely to come to the Xbox Series X|S once Sony's timed exclusive deal expires.

Nooope. New title. That's all I can say...nda. — jasonkelley.jk (@Jasonkelley_JK) May 17, 2022

