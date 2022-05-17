Xbox Game Pass Adds Skate, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Farming Simulator 22, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 12 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Her Story, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Little Witch in the Woods, Skate, Umurangi Generation Special Edition, Farming Simulator 22, Vampire Survivors, Floppy Knights, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Sniper Elite 5, Cricket 22, and Pac-Man Museum+.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox

The game that relaunched an entire genre, Her Story is the award-winning mystery game from Sam Barlow, writer/designer of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and creator of Telling Lies. In this nonlinear crime fiction classic, a woman is interviewed seven times by the police. Search the video database and explore hundreds of authentic clips to discover her story.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s highly successful Jurassic World Evolution, building upon the ground-breaking and immersive 2018 management simulation. It introduces a compelling new campaign and Chaos Theory Modes, range of new features, customization options and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs that include flying and marine reptiles.

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with Game Pass: Little Witch in the Woods tells the story of Ellie, an apprentice witch. Explore the mystical forest, help the charming residents, and experience the daily life as a little witch.

Skate (Cloud) EA Play

Head back to where it all began in Skate, available today with cloud gaming via EA Play! Get chased by security guards, impress citizens, ride with pros, discover skate shops, and make spots your own in this fully reactive city!

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with Game Pass: Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography sandbox set in the retro future city of Tauranga, Aotearoa during an impending crisis. As a courier for the Tauranga Express, you get to travel around Tauranga taking pictures and documenting the world and its reality through the lenses of your camera.

Coming Soon

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19

Farming Simulator 22 brings a multitude of new gameplay features and offers more content and player freedom than ever before, including new ground working features like mulching or stone picking, an improved build-mode adding greenhouses and beehives, as well as a new character creator to bring your own, individual farmer to life.

Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox – May 19

Jump straight into the action, mow down thousands of night creatures, and survive until dawn! The gothic-horror world of Vampire Survivors will throw relentless hordes of monsters at you: make the right choices, or rely on your skills and favorite weapons to turn the tide and quickly snowball against your enemies

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 24

Available on day one with Game Pass: Floppy Knights is a fresh take on two familiar genres: tactics fused with card-game strategy. Join Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, as they square off in turn-based battles. Build the perfect deck, execute seamless card combos, and lead your Floppy Knights to victory!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox – May 24

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve and slice a variety of derelict spaceships at will in zero-g to recover valuable materials. Be careful with your tools: you don’t want to trigger an explosive chain reaction that could be deadly, or worse – costly! Upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts to pay your debt to LYNX Corporation through a compelling campaign, relax in freeplay, or compete in timed challenges.

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 26

Available on day one with Game Pass: The award-winning series returns with unparalleled sniping, tactical third-person combat and an enhanced kill cam. Fight your way across the most immersive maps yet, with many real-world locations captured in stunning detail, and an improved traversal system that lets you explore more of them than ever before.

Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

Step on to the field for the most comprehensive cricket game ever with PC Game Pass! With more licenses, a narrative-driven career mode, and 4K visuals, Cricket 22 is a true next-generation sporting experience. All-new control options make the game more accessible to players of all skill levels, while Big Ant Studios’ authentic recreation of every aspect of the sport provides hundreds of hours of hyper-realistic cricket action for fans. Lead your team to glory, your way!

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

Available on day one with Game Pass: Pac-Man Museum+ features 14 of the series’ legendary games! Players can enjoy the iconic original arcade classic alongside a variety of other play styles from over 40 years of Pac-Man history! Also includes online leaderboards and the ability to customize your very own virtual arcade room! Plus, Ultimate members can play with cloud gaming and touch controls on day one, no controller needed!

Game Updates

Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update – Available now

You’ve been in the backyard for a while, and the bugs have had enough! Prepare for new base defense modes, new armor upgrades, additional crafting items and traps, an all-new bestiary system, and even more to discover when the bugs strike back! Learn more here.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 11 More Games

Ultimate members, we’ve added Xbox Touch Controls to 11 more games ready to play from the cloud today. Jump in on the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or Xbox.com/play on your Windows PCs and Apple phones and tablets, no controller needed!

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Leaving May 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in to tie up any loose ends or grab remaining achievements before they go. As always, be sure to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

(Console) Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

(PC) Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

