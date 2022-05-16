SIFU Debuts in 5th on the French Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 18, 2022, according to SELL.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to third second place and Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.

SIFU - Vengeance Edition (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

SIFU - Vengeance Edition Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring Forza Horizon 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring FIFA 22 Xbox One FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition The Sims 4

