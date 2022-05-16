SIFU Debuts in 5th on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 39 minutes ago / 120 Views
Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 18, 2022, according to SELL.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to third second place and Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.
SIFU - Vengeance Edition (PS5) debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- SIFU - Vengeance Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- Elden Ring
- Forza Horizon 5
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Gran Turismo 7
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3DS
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Sims 4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.