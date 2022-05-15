Rumor: Gears of War Collection Coming Out This Year - News

/ 643 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

XboxEra journalist Nick Baker in the latest XboxEra Podcast claims Microsoft is working on a collection that will be similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

"There was a rumor mill a while back I said there is another Microsoft franchise that is getting the Master Chief Collection-type treatment," said Baker. "I am of the belief that that is coming this year."

He added, "Maybe it will be there E3 announcement. That collection from a Microsoft franchise. I mean everyone's guessed it. I'm still not going to say it, but everyone's guessed it. What makes me laugh though, is if go from November 2021 to November 2022 and you look at Microsoft's big game output, it could wind up being Halo, Gears, Forza."

His mention of Gears of War likely means the collection he is hinting at is of Gears of War.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made. If the collection is in development and set to release later this year it would likely be announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles