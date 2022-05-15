Hazel Sky Arrives Next Month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Coffee Addict Game Studio announced Hazel Sky will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in June.

View the release window trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hazel Sky is a heartfelt adventure about a young engineer facing his destiny and his desires.

Sent to an island far from home in the flying city of Gideon, Shane must pass the trials and return as an Engineer or face banishment. Connected via radio, Shane and fellow trainee engineer, Erin strike up an illicit friendship. A friendship that will change the way Shane sees the world.

The Trials are the ultimate test that every Engineer must take before taking the honored role. For Shane, the trials are his destiny, but destiny and desire rarely align and, in a world, divided between honored engineers and reviled artists, Shane finds himself torn. The trials, events in Gideon, and an unlikely romance tell the bittersweet story of love, ambition, and a society on the brink of something new.

Key Features:

Repair and build an assortment of incredibly flying machines.

Jump, climb, swing, and slide your through the trials.

Discover the fates of those who faced the trials before you. And those who failed.

Take to the skies in ramshackle flying machines.

Find peace and tranquility in the gorgeous world.

Explore and find hidden truths and fascinating insights into the people of Gideon.

