Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Japanese Charts in Golden Week Period

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 304,588 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 8, 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) came in second place with sales of 77,330 units and eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (NS) came in third place with sales of 61,209 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took fourth place with sales of 41,802 units.

There are nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 title.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 176,592 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 49,798 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 14,118 units, the 3DS sold 452 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 81 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 304,588 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 77,330 (695,811) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 61,209 (153,933) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41,802 (4,621,427) [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 26,444 (80,983) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 22,952 (2,635,396) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,417 (4,873,950) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,309 (3,144,888) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 16,686 (959,773) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 15,235 (2,243,757)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 101,489 (1,721,151) Switch – 53,092 (18,268,375) PlayStation 5 – 46,415 (1,382,888) Switch Lite – 22,011 (4,710,282) Xbox Series S – 10,610 (99,288) Xbox Series X – 3,508 (99,364) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,383 (235,257) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 452 (1,185,724) PlayStation 4 – 81 (7,819,526)

