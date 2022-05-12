Rune Factory 5 Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Marvelous in its financial results report announced Rune Factory 5 has shipped over 500,000 units worldwide as of March 31, 2022. The figure includes digital sales.

"Launched in March 2022, the North American and European versions of Rune Factory 5, the latest in the series, and its cumulative global shipments exceeded 500,000 units shipped worldwide (as of the end of March 2022)," said Marvelous.

Rune Factory 5 released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in May 2021, and in North America and Europe in March 2022.

