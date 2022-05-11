Avatar, Mario + Rabbids Sequel, and Skull & Bones to Launch in October 2022 to March 2023 Period - News

Ubisoft previously stated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and "more exciting games" would release in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2023.

Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet has now narrowed the release window for those three games stating they will launch in the second half of the fiscal year for a release window from October 2022 to March 2023.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water film is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releasing around the same time does make sense.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope were previously said to release by the end of 2022, however, it is possible one or both of them could get a delay to early 2023.

