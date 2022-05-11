LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 252 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2022.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in the European charts. MLB The Show 22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Elden Ring on the European charts.
MLB The Show 22 was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga topped the European charts. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends came in second on the US and Canada charts, while it was eFootball 2022 on the Europe charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2
|MLB The Show 22
|ELDEN RING
|3
|ELDEN RING
|Cyberpunk 2077
|4
|WWE 2K22
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|5
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|WWE 2K22
|6
|NBA 2K22
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|7
|Cyberpunk 2077
|F1 2021
|8
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|9
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Among Us
|10
|Madden NFL 22
|It Takes Two
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|12
|Horizon Forbidden West
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|14
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Horizon Forbidden West
|15
|It Takes Two
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|16
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|FAR CRY 6
|17
|Among Us
|Metro Exodus
|18
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|19
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|FIFA 22
|20
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|The Elder Scrolls Online
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|MLB The Show 22
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Minecraft
|4
|ELDEN RING
|ELDEN RING
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|NBA 2K22
|Tekken 7
|7
|Minecraft
|F1 2021
|8
|WWE 2K22
|Little Nightmares
|9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|10
|Injustice 2
|The Crew 2
|11
|Little Nightmares
|The Last of Us Part II
|12
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Among Us
|14
|The Last of Us Part II
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|15
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|A Way Out
|16
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Need for Speed Heat
|17
|CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|18
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Monopoly Plus
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|20
|The Crew 2
|WWE 2K22
Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Moss: Book II
|4
|Moss: Book II
|Batman: Arkham VR
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|VR Ping Pong Pro
|6
|Stride
|SUPERHOT VR
|7
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Stride
|8
|Swordsman VR
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|9
|VR Ping Pong Pro
|Swordsman VR
|10
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Wanderer
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Apex Legends
|eFootball 2022
|3
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|Apex Legends
|4
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|5
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|6
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|7
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|8
|Destiny 2
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|9
|eFootball 2022
|Brawlhalla
|10
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
