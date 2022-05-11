LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April - Sales

/ 252 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in the European charts. MLB The Show 22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Elden Ring on the European charts.

MLB The Show 22 was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga topped the European charts. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends came in second on the US and Canada charts, while it was eFootball 2022 on the Europe charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 MLB The Show 22 ELDEN RING 3 ELDEN RING Cyberpunk 2077 4 WWE 2K22 GRAN TURISMO 7 5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands WWE 2K22 6 NBA 2K22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 7 Cyberpunk 2077 F1 2021 8 GRAN TURISMO 7 Grand Theft Auto V 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among Us 10 Madden NFL 22 It Takes Two 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 12 Horizon Forbidden West NBA 2K22 13 Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena: Bridge of Spirits 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Horizon Forbidden West 15 It Takes Two Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 16 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT FAR CRY 6 17 Among Us Metro Exodus 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard 19 Kena: Bridge of Spirits FIFA 22 20 The Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls Online

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 MLB The Show 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V 3 Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft 4 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 5 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 6 NBA 2K22 Tekken 7 7 Minecraft F1 2021 8 WWE 2K22 Little Nightmares 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 10 Injustice 2 The Crew 2 11 Little Nightmares The Last of Us Part II 12 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands NBA 2K22 13 Call of Duty: Vanguard Among Us 14 The Last of Us Part II Horizon Zero Dawn 15 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker A Way Out 16 EA Sports UFC 4 Need for Speed Heat 17 CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Monopoly Plus 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Batman: Arkham Knight 20 The Crew 2 WWE 2K22

Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Batman: Arkham VR Moss: Book II 4 Moss: Book II Batman: Arkham VR 5 SUPERHOT VR VR Ping Pong Pro 6 Stride SUPERHOT VR 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Stride 8 Swordsman VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 9 VR Ping Pong Pro Swordsman VR 10 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Wanderer

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Apex Legends eFootball 2022 3 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Apex Legends 4 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rec Room Rec Room 6 Rocket League Rocket League 7 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 8 Destiny 2 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt 9 eFootball 2022 Brawlhalla 10 Brawlhalla Destiny 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles