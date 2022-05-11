Nintendo President: Transition to Next Console is a 'Major Concern for Us' - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking in a call to investors translated by VideoGamesChronicle said the transition from the Nintendo Switch to its next console is a "major concern" for Nintendo.

Nintendo is working on building "long-term relationships" with its users with providing services that use Nintendo Accounts, as well as using its IP outside of gaming.

"We have already announced a portion of our software roadmap releasing up to next spring," said Furukawa. "Unlike the past, we continue to have a large variety of games scheduled to be released, even beyond five years of release. This is because the Nintendo Switch has had such a smooth launch, allowing us to focus all of our development resources on a single platform.

"However, the question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us. Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it is very clear that one of the major obstacles is how to easily transition from one hardware to the next.

"To help alleviate this risk, we’re focusing on building long-term relationships with our customers. While we will continue launching new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also provide services that also use Nintendo Accounts and other IP outside of gaming software. We intend for this to help build a lasting impact with our customers."

Nintendo has shipped 107.65 million Nintendo Switch consoles as of March 31, 2022 and 822.18 million games for said console.

The company is forecasting it will ship 21 million Switch consoles and 210 million games from April 2022 to March 2023. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units in March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

