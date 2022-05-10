By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Ships 107.65 Million Units as of March 2022, Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sells 12.64 Million

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 699 Views

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 107.65 million units, while 822.18 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Nintendo shipped 4.11 million Switch units and 55.77 million Switch games.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Nintendo shipped 23.06 million Switch units and 235.07 million games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 8.76 million units shipped in the Americas, 6.02 million units in Europe, 5.19 million in Japan, and 3.09 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 107.65 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 42.03 million units in the Americas, 27.60 million in Europe, 25.23 million in Japan, and 12.79 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 83.45 million units of the 107.65 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 18.40 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 5.80 million units.

Nintendo has set its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 at 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch and 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units in March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

Nintendo for the fiscal year reported net sales were down 3.6 percent to ¥1,695.34 billion ($13.00 billion) and an operating profit down 7.5 percent to ¥592.76 billion ($4.55 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 45.33 million
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 38.64 million
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28.17 million
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 26.55 million
  5. Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 24.27 million
  6. Super Mario Odyssey – 23.5 million
  7. Super Mario Party – 17.78 million
  8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.65 million
  9. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.53 million
  10. Ring Fit Adventure – 14.09 million
Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:
  1. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 13.31 million
  2. Splatoon 2 – 13.30 million
  3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 12.64 million - New
  4. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.43 million
  5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 9.43 million
  6. Mario Party Superstars – 6.88 million
  7. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 4.22 million
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.91 million
  9. Metroid Dread – 2.90 million
  10. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 2.65 million - New
  11. New Pokemon Snap – 2.40 million
  12. Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.35 million
  13. Miitopia – 1.68 million
  14. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 1.59 million
  15. WarioWare: Get It Together! – 1.27 million
  16. Game Builder Garage – 1.06 million

tsogud (3 hours ago)

I still don't get why they haven't released Super Mario Party dlc with those sales numbers

trunkswd tsogud (3 hours ago)

It took them 5 years to release Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and that is the best-selling game on the Switch.

Kakadu18 tsogud (3 hours ago)

With a new Mario Party out Super Mario Party won't ever get any DLC.
Why hasn't Super Mario Odyssey gotten any DLC?

tsogud Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

SMO did get dlc iirc, wasn't that much tho

Kakadu18 tsogud (2 hours ago)

Not paid though. Just that baloon game.

Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

Skyward Sword's sales are disheartening. Same for WarioWare.
But most other games sold really well.

gerudoboy Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

It has already outsould the Wii version in less than a year, which is a success imho (considering it is probably the less beloved main Zelda iteration).

Agente42 Kakadu18 (26 minutes ago)

SS it´s a low point to Zelda series

