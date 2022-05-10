Switch Ships 107.65 Million Units as of March 2022, Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sells 12.64 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 107.65 million units, while 822.18 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Nintendo shipped 4.11 million Switch units and 55.77 million Switch games.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Nintendo shipped 23.06 million Switch units and 235.07 million games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 8.76 million units shipped in the Americas, 6.02 million units in Europe, 5.19 million in Japan, and 3.09 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 107.65 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 42.03 million units in the Americas, 27.60 million in Europe, 25.23 million in Japan, and 12.79 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 83.45 million units of the 107.65 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 18.40 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 5.80 million units.

Nintendo has set its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 at 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch and 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units in March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

Nintendo for the fiscal year reported net sales were down 3.6 percent to ¥1,695.34 billion ($13.00 billion) and an operating profit down 7.5 percent to ¥592.76 billion ($4.55 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 45.33 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 38.64 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28.17 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 26.55 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 24.27 million Super Mario Odyssey – 23.5 million Super Mario Party – 17.78 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.65 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.53 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.09 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 13.31 million Splatoon 2 – 13.30 million Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 12.64 million - New Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.43 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 9.43 million Mario Party Superstars – 6.88 million Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 4.22 million The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.91 million Metroid Dread – 2.90 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 2.65 million - New New Pokemon Snap – 2.40 million Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.35 million Miitopia – 1.68 million Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 1.59 million WarioWare: Get It Together! – 1.27 million Game Builder Garage – 1.06 million

