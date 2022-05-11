Devolver Digital Announces Gunbrella for Switch and PC - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer doinksoft have announced noir-punk action adventure game, Gunbrella, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Gunbrella is a noir-punk action-adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Players take the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella: a firearm that doubles as an umbrella. His investigation becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops, and cutlists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation.

Key Features:

Engage in side-scrolling action combat with a focus on maneuverability and close-quarters gunplay. Your gun is also a movement tool. Use the umbrella to glide, swing, dash, and dive.

side-scrolling action combat with a focus on maneuverability and close-quarters gunplay. Your gun is also a movement tool. Use the umbrella to glide, swing, dash, and dive. Interrogate and speak to a cast of bizarre characters. What you learn is recorded in your investigative notebook.

Manage your resources. Find scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades.

Explore various locations from a small town menaced by cult kidnappings, to a junkyard-turned-fortress ruled by a trash gang, and maybe even the mythical city of Avalon, where it’s rumored that you can still see the sky.

Uncover the mysteries of the supernatural as wraiths and monstrosities materialize in places where blood has been shed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles