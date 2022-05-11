By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sony Would Need to Shrink Investment on PS5 AAA Titles If They Release on PS Plus

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 522 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch its new PlayStation Plus service in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. It will be available in three tiers, however, none of them will provide games on day one.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in the company's fiscal year 2021 investor call said if Sony were to release AAA PlayStation 5 titles on PlayStation Plus they would need to shrink the investment in said games.

"I will refrain from making comments on the competitors’ strategy," said Totoki when asked if Sony were to ever release AAA titles on PlayStation Plus on day one.

"Our current thinking is to have development costs/appropriate R&D investment for quality products and that will improve the platform and also improve the business in the long run.

"AAA type titles on PS5, if we distribute that on the subscription services we may need to shrink the investment needed for that and that will deteriorate the 1st party title quality and that is our concern.

"So we want to make sure we spend the appropriate development costs to have solid products/titles to be introduced in the right manner."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Otter (2 hours ago)

It's simply that they make more money this way, they could still continue to invest in AAA the same as they do but would have notably less revenue/profit for a while until their subs grow to a big enough number. MS is only doing what they're doing out of some combo of desperation and ambition. Starting from declining 3rd place there's less to loose, especially when you have pockets as deep as they do.

Brimac19 (1 hour ago)

They just set records for 1st party studio game sells. Why would they throw money away??? Stupid to put any AAA game day & date on a subscription service unless you have zero confidence in your games!!!

method114 (3 hours ago)

I'm assuming like last time some people will believe them and others will still think they are lying. This is an investor call though so I think lying would be illegal in this situation.

gtotheunit91 method114 (3 hours ago)

I always accept information provided in investor calls as truth lest the company be susceptible to being sued into oblivion lol.

Sony puts a ton of money into their first-party games development, and it shows. The quality is always through the roof. But, Sony doesn't have Microsoft money, so I understand their viewpoint on the subject. At the same time though, if the new PS+ takes off for Sony and they end up making a ton more money from it, that tone can change in a few years.

LudicrousSpeed method114 (3 hours ago)

It’s not like they say anything legally binding. “we may have to do blah blah” isn’t committing to anything.

Qwark (2 hours ago)

Seems reasonable enough, for a subscription service you should focus on more quantity and smaller games to attract and keep as many subscribers as possible with sometimes a really big budget game to boost your subscribers and keep people really interested

The Fury (3 hours ago)

Why wasn't Dr Strange 2 released straight to Disney+?

gtotheunit91 The Fury (3 hours ago)

Disney isn't doing that anymore. Too much backlash from that $30 charge on a subscription you're already paying for perhaps? lol most movies now have a 45 day movie theater exclusivity window before going to a streaming service. Dr Strange 2 hasn't had that announcement, but for now we'll have to assume it'll have the same path.

Machiavellian (2 hours ago)
