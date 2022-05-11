Sony Would Need to Shrink Investment on PS5 AAA Titles If They Release on PS Plus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 522 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch its new PlayStation Plus service in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. It will be available in three tiers, however, none of them will provide games on day one.
Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in the company's fiscal year 2021 investor call said if Sony were to release AAA PlayStation 5 titles on PlayStation Plus they would need to shrink the investment in said games.
"I will refrain from making comments on the competitors’ strategy," said Totoki when asked if Sony were to ever release AAA titles on PlayStation Plus on day one.
"Our current thinking is to have development costs/appropriate R&D investment for quality products and that will improve the platform and also improve the business in the long run.
"AAA type titles on PS5, if we distribute that on the subscription services we may need to shrink the investment needed for that and that will deteriorate the 1st party title quality and that is our concern.
"So we want to make sure we spend the appropriate development costs to have solid products/titles to be introduced in the right manner."
It's simply that they make more money this way, they could still continue to invest in AAA the same as they do but would have notably less revenue/profit for a while until their subs grow to a big enough number. MS is only doing what they're doing out of some combo of desperation and ambition. Starting from declining 3rd place there's less to loose, especially when you have pockets as deep as they do.
They just set records for 1st party studio game sells. Why would they throw money away??? Stupid to put any AAA game day & date on a subscription service unless you have zero confidence in your games!!!
I'm assuming like last time some people will believe them and others will still think they are lying. This is an investor call though so I think lying would be illegal in this situation.
I always accept information provided in investor calls as truth lest the company be susceptible to being sued into oblivion lol.
Sony puts a ton of money into their first-party games development, and it shows. The quality is always through the roof. But, Sony doesn't have Microsoft money, so I understand their viewpoint on the subject. At the same time though, if the new PS+ takes off for Sony and they end up making a ton more money from it, that tone can change in a few years.
It’s not like they say anything legally binding. “we may have to do blah blah” isn’t committing to anything.
Seems reasonable enough, for a subscription service you should focus on more quantity and smaller games to attract and keep as many subscribers as possible with sometimes a really big budget game to boost your subscribers and keep people really interested
Why wasn't Dr Strange 2 released straight to Disney+?
Disney isn't doing that anymore. Too much backlash from that $30 charge on a subscription you're already paying for perhaps? lol most movies now have a 45 day movie theater exclusivity window before going to a streaming service. Dr Strange 2 hasn't had that announcement, but for now we'll have to assume it'll have the same path.
I am going to call this PR BS. Its not like Sony will stop selling at retail so they will still get paid. What they are really saying is that they want all the money from retail first at 70 bones then when the game has finished its retail run are they willing to put it on their service. Its more a money decision as they are not concerned to make their service a priority. Nothing wrong with that but its pretty much on the same level as their rumble statements before they did a about face. I believe if MS and GP start to do some serious dent into Sony market share, we would see Sony also make a different decision but right now, there really is no need. They have the marketshare and install base so the benefits are way to long for the immediate future.
Big difference is that MS has the money to support GP in its current state as a loss leader. Therefore, they can continue to support the budgets their games need.
Sony are nowhere near financially secure to maintain the budgets for their games to support a service like GP.
If it financially made sense for Sony to pursue the GP model, they would've done it already. But they have the numbers and the data, and have determined that it's not feasible for them to do right now.
If Sony says its financially not possible to do it then I'm pretty sure MSFT will be forced to provide the financial details for the Gamepass service in the near future. Predatory pricing is illegal so they will have to ensure they are not running this as a loss (subsidised by other parts of the business) to take market share from Sony/Nintendo etc.
I disagree that Sony would pursue the GP model based financially. Not all companies see the future like others. Most companies do not make moves until others pave the way that is why the ones who can jump on something first and execute gets the rewards. A lot of companies do not adapt to changes in market until the competition or new competition comes in and up end everything. I am not saying that GP is that type of service but that MS evidently made a commitment that this is where the industry is going so they are putting everything behind it. Sony has a different opinion. We will see years later who had the better long term vision.
In my opinion, I believe that Sony could reach 150 million subs for their service way faster than MS and having 150 million recurring subs a month would finance any project they want with the amount of quality they want. Its more a matter if Sony wants to go full service mode or not and right now they do not.