Sony Would Need to Shrink Investment on PS5 AAA Titles If They Release on PS Plus - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch its new PlayStation Plus service in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. It will be available in three tiers, however, none of them will provide games on day one.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in the company's fiscal year 2021 investor call said if Sony were to release AAA PlayStation 5 titles on PlayStation Plus they would need to shrink the investment in said games.

"I will refrain from making comments on the competitors’ strategy," said Totoki when asked if Sony were to ever release AAA titles on PlayStation Plus on day one.

"Our current thinking is to have development costs/appropriate R&D investment for quality products and that will improve the platform and also improve the business in the long run.

"AAA type titles on PS5, if we distribute that on the subscription services we may need to shrink the investment needed for that and that will deteriorate the 1st party title quality and that is our concern.

"So we want to make sure we spend the appropriate development costs to have solid products/titles to be introduced in the right manner."

