Rumor: Xbox and Bethesda Working on Multiple Disney Games

MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein games, is developing a new Indiana Jones game with an original story. Bethesda's Todd Howard is the executive producer on the game.

It appears Microsoft and Bethesda might be working on multiple Disney-licensed games besides the Indiana Jones game. This is according to eSports commentator Joey McDermott.

"Not sure what order they came in, but Xbox-Bethesda has multiple Disney-licensed projects in the works," said McDermott via Twitter. He says his source is one that leaked Microsoft's plan for a "Welcome to the Family" event with ZeniMax and Bethesda ahead of the completion of that acquisition.

This should be treated as only a rumor until an official confirmation is made from Microsoft, Bethesda, or Disney.

Microsoft will be holding its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

Not sure what order they came in, but Xbox-Bethesda has multiple Disney-licensed projects in the works :) — Joey McDermott (@KourtsideKing) May 9, 2022

Sources. For what its worth, one of the sources is the same one that leaked this nearly a full month before anyone else mentioned it.



I believe the first public mention of the Bethesda welcome event was by Grubb on Twitter at the end of February 😊 pic.twitter.com/paLY0IUPSs — Joey McDermott (@KourtsideKing) May 9, 2022

