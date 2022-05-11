Capcom Reveals Slate of Upcoming Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 496 Views
Capcom in its latest financial results report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has revealed it will release "multiple major new titles" in its next fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
The gaming company plans to release 45 SKUs, which is up from 24 SKUs shipped in the last fiscal year. It also expects to sell 37 million games, with 10 million of that coming from new releases and 27 million from catalog games. This is up from 32.6 million in the last fiscal year.
Check out Capcom's confirmed list of upcoming titles:
- Capcom Fighting Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – June 24, 2022
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch, PC) – June 30, 2022
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – July 22, 2022
- Resident Evil Re:Verse (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2022
- Resident Evil 2 (2019) (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022
- Resident Evil 3 (2020) (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022
- Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2023
- PRAGMATA (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – 2023
- Street Fighter 6 – TBA
Capcom has also shared updated sales figures for a number of titles:
- Resident Evil Village has sold over 6.1 million units.
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has sold over 1.5 million units.
- Monster Hunter Rise sold another 4.1 million units during the last fiscal year.
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard sold another 1.8 million units during the last fiscal year.
Thanks, Gematsu.
I don't see Dragon's Dogma 2
This is only for already announced games. We'll see Dragon's Dogma 2 soon! At least, we better!
I'm insanely curious what Pragmata is going to be all about!
It's great to see how successful Capcom has been as of late :)
So how much Monster Hunter Rise has sold lifetime ?
Capcom said the game sold 4 million units after the first 3 days of release which would've been March 29th, 2021. So if it sold another 4.1 million units from March 31st 2021-March 31st 2022, that should put Rise at 8.1 million units sold. Which already makes it the second best selling Monster Hunter game ever.
With Sunbreaker releasing on Switch and PC simultaneously though, sales will skyrocket again!
Where's the dlc for Village,? I was hoping that would be coming out soon.