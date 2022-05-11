Capcom Reveals Slate of Upcoming Games - News

Capcom in its latest financial results report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has revealed it will release "multiple major new titles" in its next fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

The gaming company plans to release 45 SKUs, which is up from 24 SKUs shipped in the last fiscal year. It also expects to sell 37 million games, with 10 million of that coming from new releases and 27 million from catalog games. This is up from 32.6 million in the last fiscal year.

Check out Capcom's confirmed list of upcoming titles:

Capcom Fighting Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – June 24, 2022

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – June 24, 2022 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch, PC) – June 30, 2022

(Switch, PC) – June 30, 2022 Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – July 22, 2022

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – July 22, 2022 Resident Evil Re:Verse (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2022

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2022 Resident Evil 2 (2019) (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022

(PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022 Resident Evil 3 (2020) (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022

(PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022 Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022

(PS5, Xbox Series) – 2022 Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2023

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2023 PRAGMATA (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – 2023

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – 2023 Street Fighter 6 – TBA

Capcom has also shared updated sales figures for a number of titles:

Resident Evil Village has sold over 6.1 million units.

has sold over 6.1 million units. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has sold over 1.5 million units.

Monster Hunter Rise sold another 4.1 million units during the last fiscal year.

sold another 4.1 million units during the last fiscal year. Resident Evil 7 biohazard sold another 1.8 million units during the last fiscal year.

Thanks, Gematsu.

