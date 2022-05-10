Metroid Dread is Now the Best-Selling Metroid Game - Sales

/ 497 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

With Nintendo's latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, a new record has been set as Metroid Dead is now the best-selling Metroid game of all time.

Metroid Dead has sold 2.90 million units worldwide since its release in October 2021, while Metroid Prime, the previous best-selling entry, sold 2.84 million units on the GameCube.

The original Metroid sold 2.73 million units, Metroid II: Return of Samus sold 1.72 million units, Metroid Fusion sold 1.60 million units, and Super Metroid sold 1.42 million units.

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption sold 1.41 million and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes sold 1.10 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles