Metroid Dread is Now the Best-Selling Metroid Game - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 497 Views
With Nintendo's latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, a new record has been set as Metroid Dead is now the best-selling Metroid game of all time.
Metroid Dead has sold 2.90 million units worldwide since its release in October 2021, while Metroid Prime, the previous best-selling entry, sold 2.84 million units on the GameCube.
The original Metroid sold 2.73 million units, Metroid II: Return of Samus sold 1.72 million units, Metroid Fusion sold 1.60 million units, and Super Metroid sold 1.42 million units.
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption sold 1.41 million and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes sold 1.10 million units.
Called it. Next up, Kirby and the Forgotten Land to become the best selling Kirby game.
So well deserved. Such an incredible game! Only sad thing is that Metroid is still a low sales franchise, considering that this is on a 100+ million system. Would have loved to see Dread completely break out of the standard Metroid sales range and fly past 5 million. But maybe this is showing that Prime 4 could do that seeing as that will be viewed as much more of an AAA game.
Makes me hopeful for what kind of numbers we'll get when Metroid Prime 4 finally releases!
Awesome news!
Now give us Metroid 4 😉
-MOTHER BRAIN'D NINJA APPROVED-
Metroid 4 came out in 2002.
I knew he was talking about Prime 4, but many were confused when the term Metroid 5 came up on screen during Dread's reveal, so it's kinda important to differentiate the main series from the Prime series otherwise there will just be more confusion lol
Oh yeah, he may be joking going by that emoji. But I thought it was understood that Metroid Fusion was Metroid 4.