PS4 and Xbox One Versions Gotham Knights Cancelled

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer WB Games Montreal announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights have been cancelled. The game will now only launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 25.

Here are the details of the different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

($69.99) Deluxe Edition ($89.99) – Includes the base game and Visionary Pack downloadable content with exclusive gear, cosmetics, Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series, and more.

($89.99) – Includes the base game and Visionary Pack downloadable content with exclusive gear, cosmetics, Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series, and more. Collector’s Edition ($299.99) – Includes the Deluxe Edition, augmented reality collectable pin, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map, four-character statue diorama and more.

View a new Nightwing and Redood gameplay demo video below:

