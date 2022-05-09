Call of Duty Mobile Tops 650 Million Downloads - News

Activision Blizzard has announced the free-to-play, Call of Duty Mobile, has surpassed 650 million downloads and earned "well above $1 billion" in annual consumer spending.

"We also continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile," reads the Activision Blizzard annual report. "Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1 billion.

"Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021.

"This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC, but we see an even greater opportunity ahead – we are building a sizeable and talented internal development team that is working on a mobile version of Warzone that we expect will help take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

