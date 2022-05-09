Piece of Cake Studios Announces Action Co-Op Game Crossroads - News

Piece of Cake Studios has announced action cooperative multiplayer game, Crossroads. Platforms and release date were not revealed.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Crossroads is an action cooperative multiplayer game. Become a supernatural hunter, join the Brotherhood and fight deadly monsters with your friends across the United States countryside in this pre-apocalyptic cooperative action game.

Story:

In the United States, evil forces have opened portals attracting supernatural creatures onto our world. While paranormal phenomena increased, the existence of demons, vampires, werewolves and other deadly monsters becomes undeniable. Scared and unable to fight, the population has been evacuated from the areas, now quarantined by a powerless army. Fortunately, for centuries, a secret society of supernatural hunters was getting ready for this day, waiting in the shadows.

Key Features:

Alone, with friends or in a squad, players become the supernatural hunters from a secret society and explore the United-States to stop the infernal invasion. From haunted cornfields to vampire nest, they travel across different States to hunt down these monsters and close the evil portals. As the world is about to fall apart, they join other groups of hunters to fight side by side against gigantic Primals in epic battle.

