Outward: Definitive Edition Launches May 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nine Dots Studio announced the open-world RPG, Outward: Definitive Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 17.

Those who own the base game and The Three Brothers DLC on current platforms can redeem a free copy of Outward: Definitive Edition.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of Outward: Definitive Edition:

Outward: Definitive Edition lets seasoned players rediscover the base game with both downloadable contents—“Three Brothers” and “The Soroboreans”—along with a plethora of new and updated content.

On your journey you’ll experience unique encounters and dangerous foes as you explore the dungeons while traversing the vast world laid out in front of you.

For first-time players, this is a golden opportunity to dive headfirst into all the adventures that the magical world Aurai has to offer, either as a solo experience or through co-op with a friend.

As an ordinary adventurer, you’ll not only have to hide or defend yourself against threatening creatures, but also brave the hazardous environmental conditions, protect yourself against infectious diseases, and make sure you get enough sleep and stay hydrated. Embark on perilous expeditions across untamed lands to reach new cities, undertake varied missions, and discover hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies.

Complicating matters is the “Corruption”—a toxic material spreading across the land that can best be described as radioactivity of the soul. Found naturally in the land, its distribution was concentrated and expanded after the Scourge Spell was cast, which destroyed cities and created dangerous monsters at the same time.

These and many more challenges await all adventurers who dare to venture out into the wilderness and cities the world of Outward has in store.

