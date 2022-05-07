Microsoft Reportedly to Bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to TVs in the Next 12 Months - News

Microsoft in June 2021 announced it was working with TV manufacturers to add an Xbox Game Pass app to smart TVs.

"We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs, so all you’ll need to play is a controller," said CVP of Gaming Experiences & Platforms Liz Hamren at the time.

We have not heard much about the progress on adding Game Pass to TVs, however, GamesBeat is reporting Microsoft plans to release an Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device in the next 12 months. The report says it will likely look similar to the Amazon First Stick or a Roku like puck.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device is said to give you access to a library of games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as movies and TV services.

It is also mentioned that Microsoft and Samsung are working together to add an Xbox app directly to Samsung smart TVs. That is also expected to release sometime in the next 12 months.

This is part of Microsoft's plan to grow the Xbox ecosystem outside the traditional console market.

Xbox and Epic Games this month did partner to make Fortnite available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free on supported browser-enabled devices in 26 countries.

In order to play Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming all you need is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access.

