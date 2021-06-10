Xbox Game Pass Coming to TVs and Standalone Streaming Devices - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Xbox have been growing its gaming business outside of consoles with releasing its first-party lineup of games on PC on day one, as well as making games available to play on your smartphone using xCloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The company is planning to expand once again to give gamers more options to play its games. Liz Hamren, CVP of Gaming Experiences & Platforms, said that Microsoft is committed to video game consoles, however, they plan to expand by working with TV manufacturers to add an Xbox Game Pass app to smart TVs.

"We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs, so all you’ll need to play is a controller," Hamren said.

"Beyond that, we’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience."

Xbox is also exploring new Xbox Game Pass subscription to allow more gamers from around the world to be able to join the service.

"Xbox is exploring new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass so more players around the world can experience the most immersive and fun games across devices, geographies, and financial realities," reads an Xbox Wire post.

"Xbox is working with telecommunications providers on new purchasing models like Xbox All Access, which allows consumers to buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price, rather than spending money up front.

"Xbox is building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all.

"Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will launch in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year.

"In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With Edge, Chrome, and Safari support, players will be a click away from gaming on almost any device.

"We’re in the final stages of updating our Microsoft datacenters around the world with our latest generation of hardware, the Xbox Series X. This means gamers will see faster load times, improved frame rates, and experience Xbox Series X|S optimized games.

"Later this year, we’ll add cloud gaming directly into the Xbox app on PC and integrate it into our console experience to light up scenarios like try before you download."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

