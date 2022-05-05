Avowed Development Moves to Unreal Engine 5 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment in Summer 2020 announced the first-person RPG, Avowed, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Development on the game has recently moved from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, according to the LinkedIn profile of lead VFX artist Aaron Dubois.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the upcoming RPG Obsidian is not just their own version of The Elder Scrolls. There are "distinct differences" between the two, he said.

"I think the games are very different, so I would maybe struggle to say 'This is our version of this,' knowing what [Obsidian CEO] Feargus [Urquhart] and the team are going to do," Spencer said at the time. "But when I think about our lineup, and I think about that more core fantasy RPG setting, I think Avowed is going to be an awesome entrance."

