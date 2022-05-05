Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Length Not Finalized - News

Microsoft last week announced the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm PT.

There were reports the showcase would be 90 minutes long, however, GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg said the final run time for the show has not been finalized yet. Although he did mention they generally end up close to 90 minutes.=

"We don’t have a final show run time yet," said Greenberg. "But yes typically we end up close to that 90 mins mark. Will keep folks posted as we get closer!"

You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok. It will be available in over 30 languages.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."

