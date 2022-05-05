NetEase Games Opens US Studio Jackalope Games - News

NetEase Games announced it has opened its first studio based in the US. Jackalope Games is based in Austin, Texas and will develop "new and exciting" games for consoles and PC.

The studio is led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, who worked on City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC UNiverse Online.

"NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive," said Emmert. "We share the same passion— to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Jackalope Games will run independently and maintain autonomy, despite it being a first-party NetEase Games studio. The studios first project will be funded by NetEase Games.

