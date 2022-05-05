Retro-Inspired Platformer Lunistice Headed to Switch and PC on September 2 - News

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer A Grumpy Fox announced the platformer, Lunistice, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG on September 2.

The game has an art style inspired by the PlayStation 1 and Sega Saturn.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lunistice is a 3D Platformer created with simple but fun gameplay and a cute PS1/SEGA Saturn inspired artstyle in mind. Take the role of Hana the Tanuki and jump and fight through her dreams! What secrets await her on the moon - her final destination?

Lunistice features a retro look heavily inspired by early 90s 3D graphics with bouncy enemies and a fluffy heroine.

