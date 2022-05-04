Platformer Running on Magic Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Meteorbyte Publishing and developer Gusarapo Games have announced platformer, Running on Magic, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Far far away in some magic realm a mage is running hard to escape. Grim Reaper is upon him. Luckily for him, the clumsy reaper is not in a hurry. But, for how long?

In Running on Magic you take control of a desperate mage in an obstacle course to avoid Grim Reaper. Jump over blob creatures using your flying powers and survive to the end in this runner platformer featuring vibrant pixel art and dynamically created levels.

Key Features:

Jumping Challenges – Make your way by jumping over pits and platforms in a game meant to be accessible to every player.

– Make your way by jumping over pits and platforms in a game meant to be accessible to every player. Aerial Action – Jump, float and stomp to surpass every obstacle. Collect magic spread throughout the level to fuel these abilities and adapt to any situation.

– Jump, float and stomp to surpass every obstacle. Collect magic spread throughout the level to fuel these abilities and adapt to any situation. Beautiful Sceneries – Beautiful sceneries rendered in pixel art and catchy music to follow along. Discover each of the five themed worlds.

– Beautiful sceneries rendered in pixel art and catchy music to follow along. Discover each of the five themed worlds. A Small Story with a Humorous Touch – Meet the Grim Reaper as they try to convince the mage to come with them and fail every time.

Game Modes:

You are able to enjoy an easy and cozy adventure, but if you want to try yourself…

adventure, but if you want to try yourself… Four different difficulties! Raise the challenge!

Every mode will speed up the game and you will find less pickups along your way. Your wizard will also have less hp.

In the hardest mode you will only have a single hit to complete your journey!

Endless mode where speed will be constantly increasing! Challenge your friends (or yourself) by sharing your score on the leaderboard!

