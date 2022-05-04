By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Former Rockstar North President's New Game Described as a 'Real-Life Ready Player One'

Former Rockstar North President's New Game Described as a 'Real-Life Ready Player One' - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 321 Views

Leslie Benzies, the former Rockstar North president, has formed a new studio called Build a Rocket Boy. Investor Galaxy Interactive has revealed via a document discovered by business analyst Roberto Serrano what the new studio is working on. 

Build a Rocket Boy is working on an open-world AAA game with multiplayer called Everywhere. It is described as a "'real-life' Ready Player One."

The game will have a multi-chapter epic narrative, user-generated content created using a virtual sandbox where players can create their own worlds, and it will have streaming integrations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
thevideogameninja (2 hours ago)

A real life Ready Player One?

Is that a good thing... or a bad thing?

I'm just waiting for the tradeshow that premieres the hookup connection to the back of players heads like in the Matrix.

-RED PILL OR BLUE PILL? NINJA APPROVED-

  • 0