Former Rockstar North President's New Game Described as a 'Real-Life Ready Player One' - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Leslie Benzies, the former Rockstar North president, has formed a new studio called Build a Rocket Boy. Investor Galaxy Interactive has revealed via a document discovered by business analyst Roberto Serrano what the new studio is working on.

Build a Rocket Boy is working on an open-world AAA game with multiplayer called Everywhere. It is described as a "'real-life' Ready Player One."

The game will have a multi-chapter epic narrative, user-generated content created using a virtual sandbox where players can create their own worlds, and it will have streaming integrations.

EVERYWHERE info from Galaxy Interactive

- Creative Concept: Ready Player One

- Open world AAA game

- Multiplayer experience

- Multi-chapter epic narrative, user-generated content

- Players can create their own worlds

- Deep social and streaming integrationhttps://t.co/l9oIETKi7I pic.twitter.com/DHe71GoAiF — Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) May 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles