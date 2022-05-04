Focus Entertainment to Publish The Parasight's Blacktail - News

Focus Entertainment announced it will publish The Parasight's first-person action adventure game, Blacktail. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Bringing worlds and stories to life, offering the possibility of shaping them and altering their outcomes: it is this blend of strong narrative direction and player freedom that immediately convinced us to work with The Parasight team," said Focus Entertainment CCO Yves Le Yaouanq.

"Sad tale or tragic fable, it is the player’s actions, through their moral choices, that will determine the fate of the protagonist. They will shape how she evolves in the world: healer or hunter, loving sister or avenger. The Parasight team accompanies players to the edge of Blacktail, where they will live an adventure that swings between eerie and wondrous, exciting and thrilling: an experience that resonates perfectly with our ambitions at Focus."

The Parasight CEO and creative director Bartosz Kapron added, "Making creative use of ageless narratives such as legends or fairy-tales and forging them into fantastic realms to tell unique, original stories is our studio’s foundation. We recognize video games as a full-fledged medium, capable of delivering memorable adventures, crowned with timeless messages.

"From the outset, BLACKTAIL mirrors that ambitious approach. I firmly believe our top-rated development talents, now combined with the international publishing prowess of Focus Entertainment, will broaden The Parasight’s vision for pushing the envelope of interactive storytelling."

