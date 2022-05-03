Yu Suzuki Says There Are Currently No Plans for Shenmue 4 - News

Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki speaking at a special event to celebrate Shenmue in Yokosuka reported by Famitsu and translated by VideoGamesChronicle said that Shenmue 3 was created for the fans of the first original games and that is why it was crowdfunded using Kickstarter.

He felt that one issue with Shenmue 3 is that it left out newcomers, which made it hard for them to know what was going on with the game.

Due to this issue with having newcomers, Suzuki said there are no concrete plans for Shenmue 4. He would want to "make it possible for new players to play the next one."

Suzuki previously stated he believes Shenmue 4 will happen at some point and that he would want to make it available to newcomers.

"With Shenmue 3, I really responded to the fans’ voices, so I wasn’t necessarily thinking about making any money," he said at the time. "But since I’m running a company, I have to think about what can sell if I continue. I’ve been seriously talking about it over and over again."

