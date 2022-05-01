Reggie Fils-Aime Says He is a Believer in Blockchain - News

The former President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé speaking in a SXSW panel talked about blockchain and says he sees the technology as "compelling."

"I’m a believer in blockchain," he said via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think blockchain as a technology is really compelling. I’m also a believer in the concept of ‘play to own’ within video games.

"I say this as a player where I may have invested 50 hours into a game, 100 hours into a game, or there are some games where I’ve invested 300 hours… when I’m ready to move on to something else, wouldn’t it be great to monetize what I built?

"I bet I’d have some takers here today if I wanted to sell my Animal Crossing island from the latest Nintendo Switch version. I’d like to be able to monetize that. Blockchain technology embedded in the code and into development would enable me to do that."

He added, "So I’m a believer in the technology and where it’s headed. But I say that in the context of, it needs to make sense for the player, it can’t just be an approach by the developer that it’s interesting or a way for them to make more money. In the end, it’s got to be good for the player, but I see an opportunity."

