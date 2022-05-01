Reggie Fils-Aime Says He is a Believer in Blockchain - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 919 Views
The former President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé speaking in a SXSW panel talked about blockchain and says he sees the technology as "compelling."
"I’m a believer in blockchain," he said via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think blockchain as a technology is really compelling. I’m also a believer in the concept of ‘play to own’ within video games.
"I say this as a player where I may have invested 50 hours into a game, 100 hours into a game, or there are some games where I’ve invested 300 hours… when I’m ready to move on to something else, wouldn’t it be great to monetize what I built?
"I bet I’d have some takers here today if I wanted to sell my Animal Crossing island from the latest Nintendo Switch version. I’d like to be able to monetize that. Blockchain technology embedded in the code and into development would enable me to do that."
He added, "So I’m a believer in the technology and where it’s headed. But I say that in the context of, it needs to make sense for the player, it can’t just be an approach by the developer that it’s interesting or a way for them to make more money. In the end, it’s got to be good for the player, but I see an opportunity."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
" In the end, it’s got to be good for the player." Which it won't ever be.
Being charitable to Reggie, I think he is imagining a system where only verified save files could be used, and those could be verified by blockchain. This is a bit different from how NFTs are typically used, because there, it doesn't matter if you own the NFT, you could still view the image of Nyan cat regardless. If there was functionality attached to it, maybe it makes sense. It would depend on how it's implemented.
W Reggie.
He wants to sell savefiles via blockchain lol. I'm pretty certain you don't need blockchain for bs like that.