LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the UK Digital Charts - Sales

/ 1,002 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has once again topped the UK digital charts, according to GSD for the week ending April 16, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 53 percent week-on-week.

Grand Theft Auto V took second place with sales down 32 percent. Elden Ring came in third place with sales down 16 percent.

Overall, UK digital game sales fell 33 percent week-on-week. The previous week saw a boost in sales due to Easter sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles in the UK for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring WWE 2K22 Monopoly Plus Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Little Nightmares Call of Duty: Vanguard

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles