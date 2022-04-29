Sony Reveals PS Plus and PS Now Voucher Conversion Rate to New PS Plus - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed it has disabled stacking for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers ahead of the relaunch of PlayStation Plus.

The company has assured users will be able to redeem the vouchers once their existing subscription expires and is deactivated, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches.

Sony has provided details for the conversion rate for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now vouchers to the new PlayStation Plus service.

"If you currently have a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership, due to changes we are making to the service prior to launch, you won’t be able to redeem a voucher code for that service until your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid," said Sony.

Added Sony, "If you are an existing customer, the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming."

Check out the conversion rates below:

PlayStation Plus voucher conversions

1 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 31 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential - Converted to 31 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 20 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 17 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.

3 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 92 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential - Converted to 92 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 58 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 46 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.

12 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential - Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 219 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.



PlayStation Now voucher conversions

1 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 21 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium. Essential - Converted to 40 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 25 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 21 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.

3 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 53 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential - Converted to 105 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 66 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 53 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.

12 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber - Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential - Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra - Converted to 219 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra. Premium - Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium.



The new PlayStation Plus service combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

