Sony Confirms it Has Disabled Users From Stacking PS Plus and PS Now, Reveals Conversion Rate

There are reports from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users who have been unable to redeem pre-paid PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now codes over the last several days as Sony Interactive Entertainment is preparing to roll out its new PlayStation Plus service over the next couple of months.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new FAQ post on the PlayStation Plus page describing the changes coming to the service have confirmed it has disabled stacking.

"As we prepare to launch the new PlayStation Plus membership service, we are doing some work behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all of our existing members," reads the FAQ post. "As part of this work, we’ve temporarily disabled stacking memberships for existing customers until after the launch.

"Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid, and you will be able to redeem your code either when your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first."

Sony has also confirmed that current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers won't be able to redeem a Voucher code until their existing membership expires and deactivates, or until after the new PlayStation Plus services launches.

Sony added, "If you currently have a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership, due to changes we are making to the service prior to launch, you won’t be able to redeem a voucher code for that service until your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid. See next question for further information."

The new PlayStation Plus service combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

