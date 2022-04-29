Weird Gaming News, April 2022 - Article

/ 252 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Usually I like to use this opening paragraph to vent about my personal life and the failure’s I’ve endured over the last month, but literally nothing has happened to me this month. Kirby and the Forgotten Land launched in March and it's kept me busy since - it's pretty darn great. You can check out our review here.

Razer Headset Stops Bullet

A Reddit user's life was apparently saved after his Razer headset stopped a stray bullet launching into his head. Apparently the shooting took place right outside his house and a bullet happened to come through the window and into his headset.

Reddit user Enough_Dance_956 posted a bunch of photos of the aftermath of the shooting, which you can view here. He also contacted Razer to say thanks, and spent some extra time with his family, which is sweet.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Had a Player Count of One

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of the original Advance Wars strategy title and its sequel, was due for release earlier this year, but its launch was pushed back due to the war in Ukraine. One player, however, found that because they had pre-loaded the game onto their Switch Lite they could play it on the original intended launch date.

And in true Nintendo fashion, the company reached out to the player and asked her to uninstall the game, as well as erase all of the footage and screen captures she'd posted on social media.

Coincidentally, the original Advance Wars was also delayed due to clashing tonally with real-world events - in that case the September 11th attacks.

Mario Was on Xbox

All of the major consoles have characters and mascots that spring to mind immediately when you think of the brand, so seeing Mario pop up on the Xbox Store was pretty weird.

This happened when an endless side-scroller game featuring Mario was released via the Xbox Creators Program/Collection, which is essentially a way of allowing anyone to publish their games on Xbox (although they don’t include features like achievements).

The game description read:

"The adventures of Super marioner continue. This time with 3D design. Travel through the jungle with marioner. Jump between platforms. Try not to fall in this endless speeding adventure. You have 3 rights. Try to make the highest record."

It has, of course, since been removed from the Xbox Store.

Mario clones actually pop up all over the place quite a lot (just not on the Xbox or PlayStation storefronts). The reason is usually because the developer has grabbed a sprite pack on the cheap. From my experience game development is a pain in the arse, so cutting corners makes sense, but it’s impressively audacious to offer up a Mario clone to Xbox.

TL;DR: chad indie developer releases Mario game on Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Announced

I recently wanted to play Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, so I installed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, before realising that I should have put the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare disc in my Xbox instead; a relatively minor and perhaps not all that uncommon mistake I would say.

But now Activision seems to just want to mess with people and has announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2... which shares the exact same name as the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This may have been what sparked rumours that the company was relaunching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

A little hint if you’re getting confused: Infinity Ward seems to be using roman numerals this time around in order to distinguish the two games.

That’s all this month; a bit of a quiet one because I couldn’t be bothered to work out what was an April Fool’s joke and what isn’t. Oh, and if you’re wondering, the modern Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered community is just as awful as it was when I was a kid, so that was fun.

You can read last month’s weird news here and find out all about furry controllers.

More Articles