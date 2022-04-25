Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Delayed to April 2023 - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Shigeru Miyamoto via Twitter announced Illumination and Nintendo have decided to delay the release of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Holiday 2022 to April 7, 2023 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

"After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America," said Miyamoto.

"My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait."

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles